Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans Are Overwhelmed With The Series Finale

After seven seasons, exceeding everyone’s expectations, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end this past Wednesday night. The pressure was on the series finale to deliver an episode that wrapped up the show in a way that satisfied the legion of fans that have stuck with it all these years and thankfully, it seems to have given viewers everything they could’ve wanted. In fact, S.H.I.E.L.D. fans are pretty overwhelmed with happiness.

Something everyone loved was that the finale skipped the usual deaths and darkness that often go hand in hand with the end of a TV show. Instead, it dished out happy, hopeful endings to all of its characters.

They’ve had a tough time of it, but finally, Fitz and Simmons got to settle down, retiring from the hero life to raise their daughter, Alya.

Daisy and Coulson’s final moment together meant a lot.

Hats off to the VFX team, as this shot could’ve come straight out of an MCU movie.

May teaching at the S.H.I.E.L.D. academy was the perfect ending for her.

THE COULSON ACADEMY!

Daisy, Sousa and Kora were last seen in outer space. I mean, they’re definitely coming back as part of S.W.O.R.D., right?

Agents of SHIELD

Daisy and Sousa sure worked their way into fans’ hearts at super-speed.

An epic scene!

Every S.H.I.E.L.D. fan right now:

The final shot of the whole show. Coulson driving – or flying off – in his convertible rocket car. As the great man himself says, “cool.”

The finale saw Fitz return and provide the key to defeating the Chronicoms. He’d been in the original timeline, manipulating events and had figured out a way to return the crew to their right time and place thanks to the Quantum Realm – yes, the episode did finally connect the season up with Avengers: Endgame. 

The final five minutes then skipped one year into the future, which is where we found out everyone’s happy endings. It didn’t quite match up with the MCU’s timeline, but it sure was moving.

What did you think of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale, though? Have your say in the comments section.

