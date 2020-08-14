Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans Are Overwhelmed With The Series Finale

After seven seasons, exceeding everyone’s expectations, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end this past Wednesday night. The pressure was on the series finale to deliver an episode that wrapped up the show in a way that satisfied the legion of fans that have stuck with it all these years and thankfully, it seems to have given viewers everything they could’ve wanted. In fact, S.H.I.E.L.D. fans are pretty overwhelmed with happiness.

Something everyone loved was that the finale skipped the usual deaths and darkness that often go hand in hand with the end of a TV show. Instead, it dished out happy, hopeful endings to all of its characters.

#AgentsofSHIELD really said, "Screw your dark, tragic endings. We're going to save the world with hope, empathy, love, and family." Love that for them. — Cindy White (@CindytheWhite) August 13, 2020

They’ve had a tough time of it, but finally, Fitz and Simmons got to settle down, retiring from the hero life to raise their daughter, Alya.

no fictional pairing deserves a happy ending more than them. they’ve earned this ten times over. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/X03I1QrOHn — leo fitz bethany (@aIyafitzsimmons) August 13, 2020

Daisy and Coulson’s final moment together meant a lot.

Hats off to the VFX team, as this shot could’ve come straight out of an MCU movie.

AND DIRECTOR MACK IN THE HELICARRIER HOW DID THEY DO THIS IT LOOKS AMAZING #AgentsofSWORD #AgentsOfShieldForever #agentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/r0eSdPcNji — gaspar loved aos (@biconsean) August 13, 2020

May teaching at the S.H.I.E.L.D. academy was the perfect ending for her.

I just think that this is beautiful too. Bittersweet, yes but may teaching in the academy? 🥺 and flint being her student? 🥺 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/Fig4fYP40L — Elaine • 🧲 (@queeniejemma) August 13, 2020

THE COULSON ACADEMY!

Like Daisy said… There is no Shield without Coulson 🙂#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/WM8oMCp6o3 — Diana | FINALE SPOILERS (@angelxdaisy) August 13, 2020

Daisy, Sousa and Kora were last seen in outer space. I mean, they’re definitely coming back as part of S.W.O.R.D., right?

DAISY, KORA AND SOUSA ARE THE FIRST AGENTS OF SWORD #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/VT9rPQYD7M — bella AOS SPOILERS !! (@valksroth) August 13, 2020

Daisy and Sousa sure worked their way into fans’ hearts at super-speed.

CUT THE SAPPINESS WE REALLY FUCKING WON DAISYSOUSA ENDGAME #agentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/O74m6ZdeGK — nat | day 1 without daisy (@daisyswidow) August 13, 2020

An epic scene!

Every S.H.I.E.L.D. fan right now:

what the fuck am i gonna do now #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/jvVo6Nb13Y — char misses daisy (@wynsdaisy) August 13, 2020

The final shot of the whole show. Coulson driving – or flying off – in his convertible rocket car. As the great man himself says, “cool.”

The finale saw Fitz return and provide the key to defeating the Chronicoms. He’d been in the original timeline, manipulating events and had figured out a way to return the crew to their right time and place thanks to the Quantum Realm – yes, the episode did finally connect the season up with Avengers: Endgame.

The final five minutes then skipped one year into the future, which is where we found out everyone’s happy endings. It didn’t quite match up with the MCU’s timeline, but it sure was moving.

What did you think of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale, though? Have your say in the comments section.