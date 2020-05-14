Watch: Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Promo Teases Season 7 Premiere In Two Weeks

Get ready for the final mission. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is about to return for its seventh and final season, which arrives in just under two weeks. Yesterday, ABC dropped a new promo for the run which teases what we’ve got in store. Resurrections, evil aliens, time travel… Basically, they’re going all out to make this a thrilling farewell tour of S.H.I.E.L.D. history before the long-running series calls it a day.

“It’s almost time for Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD,” the official AoS account wrote in their caption. “The final mission begins in TWO WEEKS.”

First Look At Agent Carter's Enver Gjokaj In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Following the defeat of his sinister doppelgänger Sarge in season 6, the real Phil Coulson is back in season 7 – well, kind of. It’s actually an LMD replica of him, but for all intents and purposes, it’s Coulson. They couldn’t have Clark Gregg sit out the final season, could they? The team have brought him back because they need his S.H.I.E.L.D. expertise to guide them through their journey into the past, in a bid to stop the Chronicoms from altering Earth’s history.

As this promo reminds us, the big hitch in the gang’s plan to uphold history will mean that they have to actively help HYDRA infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D. This presents a neat moral dilemma for the characters to face, and also brings the show full circle – as Coulson’s crew had to deal with the truth about HYDRA all the way back in season 1.

There are a bunch of familiar faces coming back for season 7, too. Patton Oswalt is returning as yet another member of the sprawling Koenig family, while Enver Gjokaj is back as Daniel Sousa, marking a crossover with the much-missed Agent Carter. There are no doubt more where these two come from, as well. Fingers crossed for Hayley Atwell!

Don’t miss the beginning of their final mission when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 kicks off on Wednesday, May 27th on ABC.