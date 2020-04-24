Watch: New Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Trailer Reveals A Big Twist

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back one last time next month for its seventh and final season. A big reason for the show’s longevity is its ability to shake up its status quo every year, and sure enough, season 7 will do just that by seeing the resurrected Phil Coulson (yes, he’s back!) and his team traveling into the past in order to avert a dark future.

Earlier this month, we got our first teaser for the run in the form of a short clip that revealed Coulson being reborn as a sophisticated LMD. Now, this new mini-trailer hints at the crew’s new mission: to journey back to the first half of the 20th century in order to ensure S.H.I.E.L.D. is created. However, the promo also reveals a huge hitch in this plan.

“So you’re saying to save S.H.I.E.L.D…?” Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) asks Coulson (Clark Gregg) in one clip, both in period apparel. “We have to save HYDRA,” the latter reveals, before the teaser ends on the image of a HYDRA ring.

First Look At Agent Carter's Enver Gjokaj In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this dark twist makes sense. Captain America: The Winter Soldier established that HYDRA had been behind S.H.I.E.L.D. since the beginning, so if Coulson and co. need to uphold the timeline, then they need to make sure that the villainous cabal gets its claws into the organization. This should also serve as a neat way of bringing the show’s storyline full circle. Back in season 1, the gang had to deal with the fallout of HYDRA’s corruption of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now, they have to make it happen.

Season 7 will initially see the team jump back to the 1930s, but we know they’ll zip over to the 1940s later on to pull off a fan-pleasing Agent Carter crossover. Enver Gjokaj is reprising his role as SSR agent Daniel Sousa from the other ABC Marvel show (see above). Everyone’s hoping Hayley Atwell will be back as Peggy, too, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 premieres May 27th on ABC.