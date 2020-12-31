Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Currently Battling COVID-19

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., star Chloe Bennet has revealed this week that she’s currently battling COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared that she got sick on Christmas and shortly after she tested positive for the virus. And suffice it to say, it hasn’t been an easy time for her these last few days.

Here’s her update in full:

“Hey haven’t been on here for a little, wanted to give an update… On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 … it’s been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we’ve all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay.” “I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f****** do. Copied sucks. It just really sucks,” she continued. “I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the **** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting.” “So I guess I’m on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can don’t let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask,” Bennet added. “On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. **** you 2020, I can’t wait to not be in you.”

First Look At Quake In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Bennet is far from the first high profile celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately, she probably won’t be the last. Indeed, as the virus continues to wind its way throughout the globe, more and more famous faces are coming down with it. And though the actress seems to be having a hard time fighting it, with any luck, she’ll be back on her feet soon enough.

After all, fans are eager to see Bennet make the jump to the MCU proper now that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is wrapped up, with countless rumors and reports pointing to her character Quake having a future ahead of her. Indeed, she’s seemingly a perfect fit for the Secret Invasion show that’s set for Disney Plus, while there are several other upcoming projects that she could slot into easily as well.

But for now, the focus is clearly on the actress making a full recovery and fighting off COVID-19. After that, though, hopefully Marvel will listen to the fans and bring the popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star on board for some of their future films and TV series. Fingers crossed.

Tell us, though, where would you like to see Quake show up next in the MCU? Sound off down below in the usual place with your thoughts and as always, watch this space for more.