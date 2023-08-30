Ahsoka has only been out for two weeks, but fans are already deciding on their favorite character, and surprisingly, it’s not one of the protagonists.

While huge franchises like Star Wars always have trouble writing new villains, it seems that Baylan Skoll from Ahsoka is pushing his way into the fandom’s heart, even if he happens to be on the side of the bad guys for this particular outing.

In fact, though today’s third episode was a bit divisive, fans can agree that Baylan — portrayed by the late Ray Stevenson — was a highlight.

Something fans currently find incredibly intriguing is the dynamic between Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati. Will Ahsoka get into the history these two have shared? And what are we going to learn about the rogue Jedi and the padawan he brought under his wings in the years following the fall of the Galactic Republic?

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, or how Ezra figures into all of these narrative beats, but we do know one thing for certain: Ahsoka definitely needs to show us more of Baylan Skoll.

We’re pretty sure the contrast between the two and Ahsoka and Sabine is intentional. The first episode was titled “Master and Apprentice,” and it definitely wasn’t referencing Snips alone. Besides, both Baylan and Ahsoka are former Jedi Knights with padawans, so there’s more connecting the two than mere chance.

Stevenson may no longer be with us, but he’s definitely bowing out on a high note thanks to Ahsoka.