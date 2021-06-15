Ahsoka Reportedly Bringing Back Fan Favorite Clone Wars Character

Saying we don’t know an awful lot about Disney Plus series Ahsoka would probably be an understatement. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will executive produce, Rosario Dawson will reprise her one-episode role from The Mandalorian‘s second season, it’ll be set after Rebels and looks to revolve around the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, but that’s about all we’ve got.

There’s not even any other talent attached to the project yet other than Favreau, Filoni and Dawson, but seeing as it’s connected to the Mandalorian universe, there are no doubt going to be more than a few familiar faces dropping by, whether they’re making their live-action debuts or not.

To that end, a new rumor claims that The Clone Wars alum Barriss Offee will appear in Ahsoka, potentially to tie up her own story arc. As per a purported casting call, an Asian actress between the ages of 20 and 30 is being sought for the part to follow in the footsteps of The Clone Wars‘ Meredith Salenger and Nalini Krishan, who was seen in Attack of the Clones.

Ahsoka and Barriss were established as fellow Padawans and close friends during The Clone Wars, but the latter ultimately became disillusioned with the Jedi and orchestrated the bombing of a Jedi Temple, double-crossing Ahsoka and framing her for the attack, which resulted in Anakin Skywalker proving his protege’s innocence, leading to the real culprit being carted off, never to be seen again.

It would definitely fit the Star Wars streaming remit, telling an all-new story that could appeal to those unfamiliar with the animated lore while still coming packed with Easter Eggs and backstories for those that are, and it’s a plausible avenue for Ahsoka‘s plot to take, even if we’re still waiting on any sort of official details.