Ahsoka Series Will Reportedly Be About The Search For Thrawn And Ezra

After debuting as the iconic character in an episode of The Mandalorian season 2, Rosario Dawson will be back as Ahsoka Tano soon in her very own vehicle. Ahsoka was one of the many new Star Wars series headed to Disney Plus that was announced by the studio last month and while no story details were revealed at the time, a recent report may tell us what we can expect from the show.

Kessel Run Transmissions has shared a bunch of intriguing plot details in their latest video and they confirm that the main thrust of Ahsoka will be the former Jedi’s hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. This was established in “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” in which Ahsoka name-dropped the Imperial villain. As fans of Star Wars Rebels will know, she’s on the hunt for Thrawn as he went missing with Ezra at the end of the animated series.

The Rebels finale contained a post-credits scene set around the same time as The Mandalorian featuring Ahsoka and Sabine Wren setting off to search for their old friend and foe. Ahsoka will pick up pretty much from this point, then, and KRT even claims that some scripts for an abandoned Rebels sequel show will be adapted for the live-action series, which means that Sabine will turn up in Ahsoka.

Though it’s being pitched as a Mandalorian spinoff, it seems Ahsoka is really a follow-up to Rebels. That said, KRT notes that a few familiar faces from the D+ flagship title could crossover to Dawson’s show. Namely, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and Grogu himself. Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze is another likely contender to appear, given her history with Ahsoka and major role on The Mandalorian season 2.

Ahsoka seems like a dream project for Star Wars fans, then. The only trouble is we don’t know exactly when we’ll see it right now, though a release window of 2022 seems most plausible.