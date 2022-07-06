‘Ahsoka’ star teases high stakes ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

In yet another spin-off from an introduction in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is not far off its Disney Plus debut, and the stars of the series are promising a high stakes spin-off in the Star Wars universe.

The Star Wars galaxy is constantly expanding, with the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and soon, Ahsoka. Many more stories are coming from the galaxy far, far away and the stakes are getting higher as they go along. Ahsoka herself, Rosario Dawson, has given a few hints as to where her character is at and heaped praise upon producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

“Dave and Jon [Favreau] are continuing Star Wars in a way where it can be standalone, but it also makes you hungry for more… there have been two instances where [Ahsoka] shown up on a mission, you see how she’s interacting with folks, but you don’t really get her, per se. Even fans who’ve lived with her for so long don’t know where she’s at now in this journey.”

Co-star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who will play the live-action version of Star Wars: Rebels character Sabine Wren, teased the “very high stakes” story for the series also in discussion with Empire Magazine.

“Sabine is so fearless and brave, with so much grace, but she still has flaws… she’s not perfect, she’s on her journey, she’s making mistakes. And it’s very high stakes in this galactic war, to make mistakes.”

Ahsoka was first introduced during The Clone Wars film, before being expanded upon in the television series of the same name. Her surprise appearance in The Mandalorian led directly into her upcoming Disney Plus exclusive series, which is currently scheduled to release some time in 2023.