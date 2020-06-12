Ahsoka Tano’s Role In The Mandalorian Reportedly Revealed

While we still don’t know how or why Ahsoka Tano appears in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, a new report suggests that her involvement will be more than just a cameo.

Earlier this year, everyone’s favorite Snips returned in the final season of The Clone Wars and Dave Filoni dedicated a good chunk of the narrative to her trials in the last days of the war. By the end of the show, Ahsoka fakes her death and escapes with Captain Rex as both the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic fall. Chronologically speaking, the last time we saw Ahsoka was at the end of Rebels where she’d donned a white robe and decided to go look for Ezra Bridger with Sabine Wren in the Unknown Regions after the Battle of Endor. Now, it seems that the former Jedi Knight will make her official live-action debut in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. So, I guess the only question that remains is what is the extent of her involvement in the story of Mando and Baby Yoda?

Well, according to a new report by Star Wars News, an outlet dedicated to covering the announcements and hearsay of that galaxy far, far away, Tano’s appearance will be more than just a brief cameo and she’ll also get the chance to rush into action with a blue lightsaber. What’s more, the padawan will sport “a dark gray robe and look much more similar to her final appearance in The Clone Wars than her Gandalf the White appearance at the end of Rebels.”

Apparently, Ahsoka will be wearing a hood the first time we see her, and we’ll even get to see her Togruta head tails in full display at one point in the story. Of course, you should take this with a grain of salt for now, but the website has a pretty good record when it comes to Star Wars stories. Besides, it’d be a waste to limit the character’s live-action debut to merely a cameo, especially after all these years.

Tell us, though, what do you expect to see from Snips in the second season of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.