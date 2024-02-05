Alan Cumming’s most dazzling ‘The Traitors’ outfits, ranked

For two seasons, the US iteration of The Traitors has been captivating audiences with its display of semi-disgraced reality television stars, devious machinations, and bold-faced lies. The most recent installment of the competition series features the likes of Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks, but it’s more than just the stars of The Real Housewives that have turned heads.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who has hosted both seasons of The Traitors, sets the cunning tone of the show by consistently dressing in outfits reminiscent of a James Bond villain. Often sporting tartan suits and that notorious smirk, the Spy Kids and X-Men actor gives the contestants a run for their money in terms of stealing the spotlight. That’s why we’re sorting through Alam Cumming’s most dazzling The Traitors outfits.

Charcoal tartan

This might be one of Cumming’s more understated The Traitors looks, which is not to say it’s devoid of personality. The monochromatic, charcoal tartan suit fits snugly on the host, and is paired elegantly with a fedora, orange socks, and two dazzling brooches. In Cumming terms, this is simply a grocery shop outfit.

Yellow blazers to the nines

In a rare moment mostly devoid of plaid (though still visible in his black and white vest), Cumming donned a bright yellow blazer and deep blue pants for this sophisticated season 1 The Traitors look. As always with the actor, the outfit was complemented by an array of accessories, from a blue-lined handkerchief to a red flower lapel and a striped tie.

Middle part hairdo

Perhpas Cumming’s most daring look came courtesy of his hair stylist, when the actor sported a flowing middle part and brooch so shiny it might warrant sunglasses. A deep red knitted tie, pale yellow dress shirt and tartan blazer completed the look, as Cunning pulled off a Celtic vibe that would become his signature.

Beret beauty

While Cumming’s selection of hats is always sure to pull focus, this navy knitted beret is perhaps his most understated. The actor again sports a knitted tie — this time in yellow — and switches colorways with a pale blue dress shirt, blue and green tartan and a brooch the size of a satellite dish.

Latex gloves

Cumming’s fashion stretches to all of his limbs, as seen in this daring outfit consisting of yellow latex gloves, a matching tie, and platinum blonde hair. This technicoloured number includes a bright red plaid blazer, and looks all the more chic when paired with a glass of whiskey.

Celtic blue

Cumming nailed the Celtic vibe with this monochromatic blue tartan suit. Sandwiched between a black turtleneck and leather boots, this Irish-inspired outfit reads as quintessential Alan Cumming, with a plaid shoal and multiple brooches for extra measure.

Frills and frocks

One of Cumming’s more outlandish outfits arrived in season 2, when The Traitors host debuted his first frilly look with an off-the-shoulder tarlatan statement piece. Adding extra flair, the actor sported a plaid red skirt, sequined sleeves, black velvet tie and some fierce eye makeup. Not even the antics of the contestants could pull focus from Cunning with this look.

Entering the villain era

The Traitors welcomed its first villain with this look, and it wasn’t Brandi Glanville. Swathed in black colorways and accentuated with an angular bowler hat, Cumming channelled a James Bond adversary with this juicily sinister season 2 look. While the outfit was mostly monochromatic, the actor brought some flavor with a paisley cravat. Chef’s kiss.

Pajama party

Pajamas were made fashionable in season 2, when Cumming sported a casual velvet velor number complete with his own embroidered initials (and some extra large lapels). The actor brought pops of color to the mostly purple outfit with bright yellow stylings like a beret, socks, and amber framed spectacles.

The Traitors incarnate

If The Traitors itself was to have a look and style, it would be this quintessential Cumming outfit from season 1. All the staples of dastardliness are there, from a quaffed scarf to navy latex gloves and the kind of fedora you might’ve seen Javier Bardem wear in 2012’s Skyfall. It’s a testament to Cumming’s style that these markers are now synonymous with the show, and we’re sure he would’ve had even the contestants questioning if he was the real traitor.