What is ‘RHOM’ star Larsa Pippen’s net worth?

There’s some serious money in reality television.

Just look at the Kardashians if you need proof. The famous family certainly had plenty of cash ahead of their reality debut, but their current prominence is almost entirely thanks to their domination of the reality sphere. The same can be said for all the heavy hitters in reality television, many of whom have only become more popular over the years. As reality TV increasingly takes over our television screens, there’s no denying how high some of its stars rise.

Stars like Larsa Pippen, a Real Housewives of Miami staple who recently found her way back onto the reality scene. Pippen was an element of the show from the very start, debuting with its first season only to quickly depart. She was reportedly too relaxed for the drama-soaked series, and so only remained for a portion of its first season, but her time as a Real Housewife wasn’t over. The show was canceled three seasons in but cinched a renewal in 2021. Pippen returned for its revival, appearing in the show’s fourth, fifth, and incoming sixth seasons, and quickly became a favorite among its viewers.

That’s on top of all the endeavors she pursued during the seasons she was away from RHOM. Those, combined with her reality work, modeling, and split from famous husband Scottie Pippen, saw Pippen’s bank account grow considerably over the last few years.

Larsa Pippen’s net worth

Image via Bravo

Pippen’s work on RHOM is easily among her biggest claims to fame, but her time on the show’s first season opened up several other opportunities for the 49-year-old socialite. It allowed her to branch into modeling, launch her own jewelry line, and eventually make her big return to the Real Housewives universe. That’s all aside from her other reality appearances, in shows like Keeping up with the Kardashians and Selling Sunset. Those appearances, paired with the 2020 launch of the Larsa Marie line of jewelry and an amicable divorce, contributed massively to Pippen’s net worth.

That net worth currently stands around $10 million strong, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It’s a pretty massive number, considering Pippen’s relatively short-lived history as a reality star, but her other endeavors clearly paid off for the businesswoman. With her return to the Real Housewives fold, Pippen’s net worth is only set to grow over the next few years, leaving her with plenty to retire on — and, perhaps, launch another business or two.