What is Larsa Pippen’s and Marcus Jordan’s age difference?

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship came as a surprise to many people, not just because of their interesting dynamics. Pippen, a star of The Real Housewives of Miami, is the ex-wife of retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, while Marcus Jordan is the son of none other than NBA legend (and Scottie Pippen’s former teammate) Michael Jordan.

Beyond that connection, however, the relationship was also scrutinized due to the 16-year age gap between Pippen and Jordan. Pippen was born on July 6, 1974, while Jordan’s birthday is Dec. 24, 1990, making the gap between their ages close to 16-and-a-half years.

That age gap isn’t completely out of the ordinary, though, and there are several other celebrity couples with that age gap or larger. Married couple George and Amal Clooney have a 17-year age gap, while Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have a 25-year age gap. Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, who share seven children, have a 26-year age gap.

When speculation began circulating that the couple was dating, Pippen stated that they were just friends but clarified some rumors about the pair, including that Pippen knew Jordan when he was just a child. “I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t,” Pippen told Andy Cohen in December 2022 on Watch What Happens Live. “Like I never really knew Marcus or his mom or them. I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

In fact, after they became an official couple, Jordan and Pippen launched a podcast together, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. In one episode, Jordan pointed out that there was a rumor that Pippen used to babysit him, which he denied. “I feel like a lot of people thought we knew each other our whole lives,” Pippen added. “Like I threw your fifth birthday or something — no.”

As for the age gap, Pippen said it wasn’t a big deal to her. In an interview with Tamron Hall, she pointed out that her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was 10 years older than her. “I don’t really view age as you’re mature or immature,” she explained. “I don’t feel like that determines if you’re mature or not.”

While the age gap isn’t bothering the couple, they have shared on their podcast that it raises some questions when it comes to having children in the future. Jordan said they’ve had conversations about it but nothing pressing, with Pippen adding that “time will tell.” The RHOM star has four children, ages 14 through 22, with her ex Scottie Pippen.

She said she was happy with her four children and felt fulfilled as a mother, but understood that Jordan might want children in the future. “Basically, it’d be a question for you,” she told him. Later in the episode, she acknowledged that she’d be open to having another child in the future.