Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating? Relationship timeline, explained

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are no strangers to the public eye, with Larsa having been married to basketball legend Scottie Pippen and Marcus, the son of sports icon Michael Jordan; the pair know a thing or two about living in the spotlight.

That being said, Pippen and Jordan raised many eyebrows when they were first spotted together in 2022, and after a lot of speculation, the Real Housewives of Miami star confirmed that they were officially an item. Since then, the pair have shared glimpses of their relationship with fans and navigated away from the negativity of those who see an issue with their relationship. Pippen and Jordan also have a podcast called Separation Anxiety, in which they share snippets of their life, romance, and what it’s like to fall in love with a 16-year age gap.

For RHOM fans hoping to get a glimpse of the relationship dynamic between Pippen and Jordan, the 6th season of the Bravo show will feature the couple as they debut their relationship to the public.

When did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan start dating?

Pippen and Jordan, the son of retired basketball legend Michael Jordan, were first seen together getting lunch in Miami in September 2022, as TMZ reported. Their date came a year after the RHOM star’s divorce from basketball superstar Scottie Pippen — Michael Jordan’s former teammate — was finalized.

Larsa and Scottie married in 1997 and broke up in 2015, with a brief reconciliation from 2017 to 2018. The RHOM star, who shares four children with the retired athlete, filed for divorce in 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Pippen and Jordan’s lunch date in September 2022 was followed by a series of continued dates in the following months, including a dinner date in December 2022 when they were spotted holding hands. Despite that, Pippen insisted on a few occasions, including at BravoCon in October 2022 and on Watch What Happens Live in December of the same year, that the two were just good friends. She told People at BravoCon, “We’ve been friends for a few years, and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

All that changed in January 2023 when the couple became Instagram official. Pippen posted a photo with Jordan captioned, “Checks over stripes.” The following month, Pippen showed that their relationship was more than just a fling as she captioned a photo of the couple, “My forever Valentine.”

Pippen addressed her relationship with the younger Jordan at the RHOM season 5 reunion, filmed on January 26, 2023, and aired in March 2023.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand, like, I didn’t know him. I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

The following months saw Jordan and Pippen continue to show off their relationship to the public. In June 2023, they took the next step for a couple in the industry: they launched the aforementioned podcast together.

What have Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan said about their relationship?

Pippen explained that the couple met at a party around four years before they began dating. “We have a lot of mutual friends, and so we’re kind of in the same circle,” she told Tamron Hall. She said they love to travel together, but most importantly, her four children with her ex-husband love Jordan. “My kids love Marcus,” she told Hall in the same interview.

“We travel together; my kids really enjoy spending time with him. I feel like I’m in a great place, and that’s the most important thing.” Pippen and her ex-husband Scottie’s four children together are Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

As for Jordan, he had nothing but praise for his girlfriend as a mother and said he “admired” her close relationship with her children. He told Us Weekly that they talk daily and Larsa is like a “best friend” to her kids.

Where does Michael Jordan fit into the picture?

Perhaps the most frequently asked question surrounding Pippen and Jordan’s relationship is whether Jordan’s famous dad is on board with the situation. Fans let out a collective gasp when a paparazzi asked Michael Jordan if he supported his son’s relationship with Pippen, and the basketball superstar laughed as he said, “No!” The video, shared by TMZ, soon went viral.

On July 11, 2023, the couple addressed the moment on their podcast as Pippen described feeling “traumatized” and “embarrassed” by the public comments. Jordan reassured his girlfriend and podcast co-host that his father was “being playful,” but Pippen stood by her opinion that it wasn’t funny.

Despite that minor hiccup, Marcus Jordan expressed his wish that his father could be his best man at a future wedding with Pippen. On October 31, 2021, he shared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that he was the best man at his father’s 2013 wedding to Yvette Prieto, and he wanted to keep that tradition going. It’s worth noting, however, that while there has been speculation of an engagement, nothing has been announced yet.