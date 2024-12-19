Alexander Skarsgård just resurrected his spiciest character ever and I am in need of immediate medical attention

If an actor has a vampire character credit on their IMDb page, they ought to have an appearance in What We Do in the Shadows sooner or later. But this one has my eyes widened and my heart fluttering.

Alexander Skarsgård has again become a thousand years old and a thousand times hotter to join a host of all New York vampires in the FX vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. For the unversed, this comedy horror series has had a running trend of uniting vampire characters from several fictional worlds. And finally, our True Blood hottie Eric Northman has gotten into the roaster for season 6 episode 9 “Come Out and Play.”

Though only seen in a cameo twice in the episode, Skarsgård’s appearance was long anticipated in the show after Evan Rachel Wood (who played the Vampire Queen of Louisiana Sophie-Anne Leclerq in True Blood) had appeared in the show’s season 1. Skarsgård’s initial appearance in the episode happens during a shot of the vampiric crowd as they celebrate Baron, and my guy is already noticeable with his tall and brooding presence.

But the real magic happens in the final moments of the episode when Baron asks the vampire crowd for any questions after reasserting his control. Naturally, Eric Northman had to raise his hands because why would a Swedish Viking warrior quietly accept the power of a “barren,” posing as a Baron? However, after the vampire beside him is crushed to death by Cravensworth’s Monster for raising his hand, Northman decides he wants to live longer and lowers his.

This prompts the Baron to tease him and ask again if he has a question. Now terrified, Northman simply replies, “Nope. I thought I had a question, but then you answered it.” And oh my my, if I didn’t just replay the scene six times. Recounting the day of the shooting, Doug Jones, who plays the Baron, remarked how “getting to banter back and forth” with Skarsgård was “delicious” for him. (via Screen Rant)

“When he walked onto the set, he was, like, 6’5″, he’s a little taller than me, and strappingly handsome, and everybody’s going like, ‘Oh.’ But he pulled the funny out in a way that we did not expect, I didn’t expect. So, getting to banter back and forth with him was delicious for me.”

However, Skarsgård’s account of the shooting day tells a completely different story as he claims to have “no recollection of shooting this episode,” blaming Dr. Laszlo Cravensworth for hypnotizing him at the wrap party. (via EW) And honestly, that does sound like something Cravensworth aka Matt Berry would do, especially after Skarsgård said he woke up with a strange attraction towards Cravensworth.

“I did wake up with an intense physical attraction to Dr. Cravensworth and found his extraordinary wit, charm and intelligence absolutely disarming. I have since started a YouTube fan page for him. It’s called ‘Because you’re Cravens-worth it.'”

Cravensworth, can you put another spell on him where he wakes up right beside me, completely in love with me? I will retire myself to rewatch True Blood and drown myself in his fantasies till the spell takes over him. Thanks.

