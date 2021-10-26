Alfonso Cuarón Confirms His Next Project Is A Miniseries With Cate Blanchett And Gary Oldman

Alfonso Cuarón is one of the most celebrated and decorated filmmakers in the business, boasting a trophy haul that includes four Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, but he’s far from prolific.

He’s only directed eight movies in the last 30 years, and nothing at all since Netflix’s awards season favorite Roma back in 2018, so his fans have been eagerly awaiting official confirmation of what’s coming up next. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Cuarón would be writing and helming the entirety of an eight-episode miniseries for AppleTV+ with Cate Blanchett and Gary Oldman in the lead roles, and he’s now confirmed it.

During a recent appearance at the Rome Film Festival, the man behind such disparate success stories as Y tu mamá también, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Gravity let the cat out of the bag, but he wouldn’t be drawn on any other details. Apple has been making serious moves to snaffle up some of the best and brightest talents in the industry for its original efforts, and Cuarón’s move into episodic storytelling is a huge coup for the platform.

He’s dabbled in television before, co-creating and directing the pilot episode of ABC’s one-season wonder Believe back in 2014, but it would be safe to say that a prestige drama boasting a pair of heavyweight Oscar winners with the weight of the Apple machine behind it will generate a great deal more interest and enthusiasm.