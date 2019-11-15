Alice Hatches Her Most Evil Plan Yet In Batwoman Midseason Finale Synopsis

As we’re approaching Christmas, that means the Arrowverse shows are due to take a month’s break before returning in the new year. This time around, the midseason finales are being knocked forward a week, too, as the actual final installments of the series before the holidays will be given over to the big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. So, Batwoman‘s midseason finale, for example, will be with us in just a couple of weeks.

Episode 1×08 is titled “A Mad Tea-Party” and, as you’d expect, will focus on the dynamic between Kate Kane and her nemesis/long-lost sister Alice, who has her most dangerous scheme ever up her sleeves. At least, that’s going by this synopsis, which also touches on some surprises in the vigilante’s personal life as well.

“AND THE AWARD GOES TO – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed. Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

Batwoman‘s pilot episode made the revelation that Alice, the leader of the criminal Wonderland gang, was actually Kate’s sister. Born Beth Kane, she was believed to have died in the same incident – caused by being caught up in the crosshairs of one of Joker and Batman’s battles – that killed their mother when Kate was a kid. Beth actually survived but was found and imprisoned by an abusive man for years, something which took a toll on her sanity. She’s obsessed with Alice in Wonderland as the book was her only source of happiness in those dark times.

In the usual tradition of midseason finales, this episode will likely end with a big cliffhanger that we’ll have to wait weeks to see concluded. That said, we’ve heard that Batwoman’s role in “Crisis” will be much more grounded than most of the other heroes, so it’s possible we could return to Gotham City during the crossover, meaning there might be a bit of the usual Batwoman business in the event.