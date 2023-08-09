All 5 seasons of a popular supernatural fantasy spin-off series bidding farewell to Netflix for a second time next month

With belts tightening across the streaming sphere, countless in-house and legacy titles are being removed from virtually every major platform on a regular basis, but The Originals is about to become one of the very few to have it happen twice.

The popular spin-off from The Vampire Diaries ran for five seasons and 92 episodes on The CW between 2013 and 2018, and initially made its debut under a previous deal that saw Netflix in the United States land the latest shows from the network a week after their respective season finales had aired, with the last run of Riverdale benefiting from the agreement in spite of the fact it drew to a close in 2019.

Image via The CW

Cruelly, though, it was only last year that the first four seasons of The Originals upped and vanished without warning from the content library, even if the brief exile only lasted a month. This time, however, there appears to be no salvation on the horizon, with every single installment poised to bid farewell to Netflix on September 7.

The United States was the last holdout, too, with the show disappearing from international markets over the last couple of years, and it’s even a touch ironic when you consider The CW is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is currently in the process of leasing out a slew of high-profile HBO originals to the competition.

Alas, things are working the other way round for the Mikaelson clan, so you’d better hurry up and finish that binge-watch seeing as The Originals has less than a month left before it’s gone.