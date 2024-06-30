All ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 6 couples, confirmed

After successfully airing five seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, TLC will premiere season 6 with a two-hour episode on July 1. But do we know the couples chosen to be in the spotlight next?

90 Day Fiance puts the unpredictability of real-life relationships into the pedestal and creates an emotionally investable drama for its viewers. The relationship between a few chosen couples is tested for 90 days as the American one relocates to a foreign country to be with their significant other in The Other Way. The cultural clashes, personal sacrifices, and relationship struggles provide a compelling viewing experience, making it a hit among reality TV fans.

After a dramatic end to season 5 in Sept. 2023, the sixth season of The Other Way is highly anticipated. Couples from previous seasons like Deavan and Jihoon, Jenny and Sumit, Ariela and Biniyam, and many more entertained fans with varying ends to their long relationships, creating high-stakes drama. Fans are now excited to see if any couple can withstand the challenges in the upcoming season.

So, instead of making you wait for all couples entering 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 6 to be formally introduced in the two-hour premiere on July 1, here’s a quick breakdown of the new faces joining the reality series.

Drumrolls, please! Presenting 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 6 couples!

Six couples have been confirmed to star in season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, two of which have already entertained fans in season 5. TLC has an intriguing description for the participating couples as it revealed more info about them ahead of the season premiere:

“These couples came from all over the world to be with their lovers, though they were miles and miles apart. This season you can see them explore China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England.”

Ready for the name reveal? Yes? Then here we go, all the couples being put to the test in the upcoming season include:

Shekinah (California) and Sarper (Turkey) (returning) Statler (Texas) and Dempsey (England) (returning) Josh (South Carolina) and Lily (China) James (Maine) and Meitalia (Indonesia) Corona (Pennsylvania) and Ingi (Iceland) Joanne (New York) and Sean (Ireland)

In the season 6 trailer, one of the stars, Corona, can be seen wondering if her new country, i.e., Iceland, could “handle her.” The Pennsylvania native was pursuing her passion for her Icelandic “Viking” Ingi while turning down a position in a prominent midwifery program. We then see James and his wife, Meitalia, as they move to Indonesia after living together in the States for two years.

Fans also meet Sean and Joanne, where the former introduced himself as “not your typical Irishman.” This was followed by a dramatic update on Sarper and Shekinah’s relationship as Shekinah excitedly told the cameras that her boyfriend was “designing a new nose” for her (Yeah, I don’t know how to feel about that either).

As viewers finally get a glimpse of Josh and Lily, the tension appears to be building. Josh accused Lily’s daughter of attempting to “destroy [their] marriage,” and Lily retorted, “Our marriage cannot go on.”

Are you hooked already? You can catch the new season exclusively on TLC, beginning July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

