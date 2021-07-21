All American Horror Story Seasons In Order

On the air for a decade, American Horror Story is one of the best anthology series out there. The show is set to launch its tenth season in August after COVID delays pushed back production.

While each season has shared cast members, for the most part, the stories have been entirely disconnected (with a few, occasional easter eggs) and this has kept the series fresh from season to season.

In this article, we’ll be listing each season in order so you can make sure you get in on the action the right way when you binge the series.

All AHS seasons in order

Murder House

In the first season of AHS, Murder House introduced many viewers to its actors for the first time in a thrilling tale of a family who relocates to LA for a fresh start. Murder House was the perfect way to introduce fans to the unique style of thriller drama that the show has maintained throughout its run.

Asylum

Asylum is a worthy follow up to the success of Murder House, this time taking place—as the name suggests—in an Asylum where a journalist enters seeking a story that would become her big break and propel her career. Asylum is one of the most praised by fans, with Sarah Paulson putting in an incredible performance as Lana Winters.

Coven

After two seasons where the paranormal became evil, Coven switches things up, giving us the perspective of a group of young witches whose ancestors had survived the Salem Witch trials. This season is a coming-of-age tale full of creepy thrills and plenty of frights along the way.

Freak Show

Being the most “weird” of the seasons, the Freak Show theme may turn off new viewers to the series, but amongst its strange visuals and story is plenty of scares, a solid narrative, and some memorable scenes.

Hotel

While none of the seasons are particularly disliked, Hotel is the one that failed to connect with fans. The series takes place in a hotel riddled with supernatural beings including a vampire queen portrayed by none other than musician Lady Gaga.

Roanoke

Taking a different approach from other seasons, Roanoke brings its unique style of thrilling storytelling alongside a true-crime format which makes for a compelling season with a much spookier tone than recent entries.

Cult

It shouldn’t take too much explaining to reveal what this season is about. Set in more modern times with an emphasis on the current political climate, Cult is full of scares, clowns, and occasion story holes that defy logic.

Apocalypse

After many seasons of America Horror Story, the creators chose to make its most ambitious cross-over yet bringing back not only the child from the show’s first season but also the young witches from Coven to help deal with the event of the Apocalypse bought upon by the antichrist himself.

1984

Both the most recent and the most well-received by critics and many fans, 1984 pays perfect homage to ‘80s horror and the tropes that came along with it. If you’re a fan of old-school slasher films then this season is the one for you.