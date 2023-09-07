What is the book ‘Delicate Condition’ that ‘American Horror Story’ season 12 is based on?

American Horror Story is the gift that keeps on giving, providing viewers with some of the darkest scenes on TV ever since its premiere in 2011. Granted, as is the case with any other show, not every season manages to grip fans in quite the same way, but the fact that the series has been going for over 10 seasons in an era dominated by quick hits is a testament to viewers’ devotion.

Over the years, American Horror Story has made some daring choices, from tackling controversial political topics to casting pop culture celebrities to star in the show. And yet, season 12 is dividing horror enthusiasts for an entirely different reason. For the first time in the series’ history, this season will be based on an existing novel by Danielle Valentine, one of the several pen names of author Danielle Rollins.

The book in question is titled Delicate Condition and was published on Aug. 1, 2023. It seems wild that a TV adaptation could be released so soon after its source material, but here we are, with American Horror Story: Delicate approaching. Perhaps a more pressing question in fans’ minds, however, pertains to the book itself. Surely, knowing what Valentine’s story is about will give us a pretty accurate indication of what season 12 has in store for us.

What is Delicate Condition about?

As per Barnes and Noble, the book’s official synopsis goes as follows: “Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.

Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage—except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.”

If this season turns out to be half as horrific as the source material sounds — and there are plenty of reasons to trust that it will — viewers are in for a wild ride.

Catch part one of American Horror Story: Delicate‘s FX debut on Sep. 20 for some gory fun.