FX’s bone-chilling anthology series has been going strong for over a decade, but even American Horror Story was no match for the biggest horror of all: Studio executives. When Ryan Murphy isn’t taking on big concepts like Jeffrey Dahmer or Nurse Ratched, he is hard at work telling stories that sometimes no one wants to see. Witches, murder houses, and clowns are all up for grabs, but even the long-standing fan-favorite was no match for the ongoing dual strike coursing through Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the new season will air in two parts because production was disrupted in light of the industry strike.

Season 12 of American Horror Story, subtitled Delicate, was one of the few series still in production in the early days of the strike and became a focal point on the issue of scabbing. Deadline reported that the WGA had concerns about Murphy continuing to work in a writer’s capacity on set. Production offices were still up and running with actors crossing the picket lines. The executive producer has denied such allegations, and even went as far as to threaten legal action against WGA captain Warren Leight who accused the production of blackballing actors who refused to work. But no matter the circumstances, American Horror Story eventually fell to the overwhelming tide of studio heads.

via AHS YouTube

American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts will be a familiar face when the series returns, but there are also some shakeups in the production. Reality star Kim Kardashian joins this season, as well as Carnival Row actor Cara Delevingne. But perhaps the most interesting is that for the first time, this season will not be original. Season 12 is reportedly inspired by the Danielle Valentine book, Delicate Condition. The book only just dropped this year and explores the horrific side of pregnancy. The author was particularly fascinated by how pregnancy is misrepresented in media, and is an event that breeds horror on a fundamental level.

Roberts appears in promotional material as a pregnant character, made even more disconcerting by the arachnid clinging to her. Also surprising is that the show’s creator and mastermind will not be helming the new season. The showrunner will instead be Halley Feiffer, who Murphy stated he has the utmost confidence in. Feiffer is perhaps best known for her role in Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale and has an impressive list of writing credits as well. Judging from the source material, it is safe to say that hiring a female showrunner is the best decision. The subject of the season is so specific that having a female perspective can only be an asset, especially in such a male-dominated industry. Part One will premiere on Sept. 20 on FX.