Why Jessica Lange left ‘American Horror Story,’ explained

Jessica Lange is an amazing actress who has been gracing Hollywood with her presence since 1976, with her acting debut as Dwan in King Kong, but she is more well-known to Millennial and Gen-Z audiences as the recurring actress for the early seasons of American Horror Story. Her roles as Constance Langdon, Sister Jude Martin, Fiona Goode, and Elsa Mars all left a major impact on viewers of the series. With that being said, it’s no surprise that many fans were heartbroken when she exited the series as a regular after American Horror Story: Freak Show.

While Lange did make a comeback for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the return was quite brief and was the last time she ever appeared in the franchise. Since her short-lived cameo that occurred in 2018, she has not been seen on the show again. With Lange unlikely to return in any substantial capacity, many want an explanation. Thankfully, it’s a simple one that doesn’t leave hard feelings on any side.

Why did Jessica Lange leave ‘American Horror Story?’

Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images

In a 2013 interview by Tim Stack for Entertainment Weekly, Jessica Lange stated that American Horror Story: Freak Show would be the last time she’d appear as a regular for the series. She stated in this interview that Freak Show would be her final season not because of bad feelings or creative differences, but rather the simple problem of time. To succinctly explain her decision, “I want to have more time to myself I guess,” said Lange. She further explained that TV shows like AHS require six months of time for every season.

While this type of time constraint may be par for the course with other actors like Emma Roberts, Lange has never been one to have a jam-packed schedule for long. Looking back on her filmography, it’s not abnormal to see multi-year gaps where she wasn’t acting in anything. Considering her extensive photography career and humanitarian efforts (like being a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF), she seems to have plenty to fill her time outside of acting.

Since American Horror Story, Lange has gone on to act in a few different film and television projects. One of the most notable roles she’s taken since AHS is as Dusty Jackson in Ryan Murphy’s dramedy The Politician. Looking forward, she’s expected to star in Jonathan Kent’s period drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night as matriarch Mary Tyrone. Whatever roles Lange chooses in the future, she’s sure to bring her own fandom along with her.