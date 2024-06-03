All ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 spoilers, leaks, and speculation

Rather frustratingly, Netflix divided this season of Bridgerton into two parts, which just means more heartache as we anxiously wait to see how Colin and Penelope’s romance unfolds. Part 1 ending with that iconic heat-filled carriage ride initially seemed more than enough to keep us company, but the wait has proven quite tough.

Thankfully, the internet is littered with a ton of fan speculation that the second half of the season could go one of a hundred ways!

The continuing saga of Penelope and Colin (or Polin if you fancy)

Season 3 of Bridgerton has shifted its focus to the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, which has been brewing since the first season. We have watched Penelope pine over Colin for the past two seasons, and just when she decides to give up on him, Colin falls for her. Part 1 sets the stage for their evolving relationship, with Penelope struggling to find a husband, and keep her secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

Part 2 will show more of Colin and Penelope’s relationship and we will likely see them marry. While that seems like a given, it’s the journey to the end that’ll make it worth our while. Leaks suggest that Part 2 will delve deeper into their complicated dynamic, with drama surely coming to a head if there’s another drama-fuelled Bridgerton wedding!

Lady Whistledown’s secret

At the end of season 3 part 1, Colin proposed to Penelope, still unaware that she is Lady Whistledown. However, he has already made promises to his sister Eloise regarding Lady Whistledown. So like it or not, there’s a strong possibility that Penelope’s secret will be exposed in part 2.

This will cause dramatic ripples, not only in her relationship with Colin but also within the ton. In the book, Colin finds out after following Penelope into the city. Angry about her secret and the dangers she faced, they argue in the carriage and soon end up in the throes of passion, similar to what we see at the end of part 1. Since Colin has yet to find out on the show, fans speculate that his reaction to discovering Penelope’s double life will be pivotal, potentially leading to a heart-wrenching separation or an empowering reconciliation.

Eloise’s rebellion

Eloise Bridgerton has always been a character who challenges societal norms. season 3 part 1 showed her intent on being a part of the social circles she once showed distaste for. Hand-in-hand with her new bestie Cressida, Eloise tries to make a distinct separation from Penelope after her betrayal in season 2. Meanwhile, Eloise remains oblivious to the blossoming romance between her brother Colin and Penelope. When she finds out, she will rebel against their engagement. Fans believe that Eloise might try to fan the flames of separation between Colin and Penelope, seeing their marriage as yet another betrayal from Penelope.

More of the Bridgertons

There is fan-wide speculation that season 3 part 2 will have more scenes showing the other Bridgerton family members interacting. We might see more of Kate and Anthony’s married life, in-laws having meaningful conversations, and maybe even get a glimpse of Daphne. Part 2 will also delve more into Francesca’s growing affection for the quiet John Stirling, and their subsequent marriage.

Altogether, Bridgerton season 3 part 2 promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with love, lust, and betrayal. Whether it’s Penelope’s secret or Eloise’s rebellion, one thing is certain: the world of Bridgerton will continue to enchant and surprise us.

