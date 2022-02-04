Korean thriller series All of Us Are Dead is continuing its world domination just a week following its release, setting Netflix up for a strong year of original content.

According to Netflix’s top 10 charts, in just just two days, All of Us Are Dead garnered 124,790,000 hours of watch time globally quickly becoming the most-watched TV series on the platform for the week.

While Netflix hasn’t yet shared its official stats for the last week, according to Flixpatrol, All of Us Are Dead has continued its reign maintaining the spot of the platform’s most popular addition since its release.

All of Us Are Dead is a horror/drama series that sees a school become ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak leaving the human students to either plot their escape or die.

The cast is led by Harrison Xu and Victoria Grace, also including Squid Game fan favorite Lee Yoo-mi. The show includes 12 episodes which are all available to binge through on the streaming platform right now.

If you’re a fan of thrilling drama with a violent twist then this is the perfect show for you. There is plenty of action with some graphic sequences along with a unique, engaging story. Fans and critics have been praising this new release so if you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend give All of Us Are Dead a try.