All the anime coming to Netflix in September 2022

Anime lovers often struggle to locate all their favorite content via the most common streaming platforms.

Crunchyroll offers up a huge selection of anime content, but not everyone can afford yet another streaming subscription. Many people already sport at least three or four, carefully selected from the ever-increasing selection of potentials. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max persist as some of the biggest names in the game, but competitors Paramount Plus, Apple TV, and Peacock are nipping at their heels. Each service offers up its own selection of tantalizing content, making the choice between them ever more difficult.

As subscribers continue to shed extra streaming weight, they’re on the hunt for the best anime offerings available on their existing services. Streamers like Hulu and Netflix both offer up a solid selection of anime, but neither can hope to compete with the likes of Crunchyroll. The announcement of several new additions to Netflix’s lineup should make the decision between streamers a touch easier, however, as the service prepares to add a handful of fresh titles to its current selection.

New anime coming to Netflix in Sept. 2022

Berserk (2017)

September will see the official rollout of Netflix’s recent partnership with Nippon TV, Japan’s premier multiplatform entertainment fixture, according to Anime News Network. The partnership with Nippon TV will allow Netflix to provide fans with a slew of fresh anime offerings, including a few longtime favorites.

Stellar classics like Ouran High School Host Club are set to arrive on Netflix on Sept. 1, alongside fresh Pokémon episodes and an anime based in the world of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s a look at everything expected to arrive on the platform throughout the month of September.