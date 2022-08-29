Anime is now firmly established in the West. Thanks to the internet and the rise of anime shows on streaming sites, the Japanese export has seen a huge rise in global popularity. Now, thanks to a deal between Nippon TV and Netflix, the streaming giant will be able to offer viewers 13 new anime titles very soon.

Netflix has seen a rise in demand for animated content and has been pushing for more original animated shows, but thanks to this recent deal 13 Japanese classics will be making their way onto the site as well.

Ouran High School Host Club, Claymore, and the first 38 episodes of HUNTER X HUNTER will debut on September 1. Death Note, Death Note: Relight 1 and Death Note: Relight 2, From Me To You, From Me To You S2, Berserk, Parasyte: The Maxim, Nana, Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting! and Monster, will follow soon after on dates to be confirmed.

HUNTER X HUNTER

The anime category of Netflix already boasts many popular titles such as Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia, and the more recent SPYxFAMILY. The addition of more anime classics will be a huge boon for the site which claims that half of all 222 million subscribers have watched anime at some point on the platform.

Netflix is continuing to make major deals with Japanese animation companies to ensure that they can fulfill their viewers’ desire for the genre. The company revealed they would add 40 new anime shows to their platform at the AnimeJapan convention earlier this year, so expect more release dates soon.