All The Winners Of The Voice From Every Season

The Voice is one of the biggest singing competition show on American television and it has already aired 20 seasons in total. The country and the world have witnessed amazing talent in those 20 years and we’ll see the winners from each season.

The winners get to sign a recording contract with Universal Republic Records and $100,000. Out of the 20 winners, the majority identify as male while just eight identify as female. When it comes to race, the winners are mostly White, with just five Black artists, only one out of the five being a Jamaican woman.

Season 1 – Javier Colon

Javier Colon was the first winner of The Voice, which debuted in 2011. He was coached by Adam Levigne and sings what he called “acoustic soul”. He won at age 33 already had two albums and one EP before joining the show.

He got all four coaches to turn their chairs by singing Time After Time from Cyndi Lauper and won the public with an original song, Stitch by Stitch.

Season 2 – Jermaine Paul

Jermaine Paul showed his talent right from the start with an interesting version of Complicated Avril Lavigne. CeeLo Green was the first to hit the button followed by Blake Shelton, who ended up being his coach.

He also won at age 33, coincidentally, but it was I Believe I Can Fly by R. Kelly and God Gave Me You from Dave Barnes who took him to first place.

Season 3 – Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope quickly got all four coaches to turn their chairs in her audition by singing Torn from Ednaswap. She joined Team Blake. She was only 23 years old and was the first woman to win the show.

Pope had participated in TV shows before The Voice but her debut in the mainstream was with the competition. She won the public with Over You by Miranda Lambert and Cry by Faith Hill on the finale.

Season 4 – Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery shocked the judges because of her age. She made Usher, Blake, and Adam Levine turn their chairs at just 16 years old and had no experience in performing to a big audience. She sang Mean by Taylor Swift.

She chose Blake as a country music singer. Bradbery took the win with Maybe It Was Memphis by Patty Loveless and Born to Fly by Sara Evans. She recently contributed to the Charlie’s Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with the song Blackout.

Season 5 – Tessanne Chin

Tessanne Chin saw all four buttons quickly being pushed as she sang Try by P!nk. The Jamaican singer chose Adam Levine to be her coach. But she showed the public she deserved to win by doing a new performance of her blind audition and singing I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Chin won at age won 28. After the show, she released one album, several singles, and even performed at the White House in 2014 for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s In Performance at the White House series.

Season 6 – Josh Kaufman

Josh Kaufman performed One More Try by George Michael in the blind audition and managed to get all the coaches to turn their chairs. The 38-years-old soul singer ended up on Team Adam and was later stolen by Usher during the competition.

He amazed the public with Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours by Steve Wonder and Set Fire to the Rain by Adele on the finale and took first place.

Season 7 – Craig Wayne Boyd

Craig Wayne Boyd is a country music singer and he was able to make Blake Shelton, the country specialist on the show, to be the first to turn the chair by singing The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ by Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart.

He won first place in The Voice at age 36. During the competition, he sang mostly country and rock songs but performed an original one on the finale (My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face) alongside In Pictures by Linda Davis.

Season 8 – Sawyer Fredericks

Sawyer Fredericks, a young folk singer, quickly impressed all four coaches to turn their chairs with I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow by Dick Burnett. The 16-year-old at the time chose Pharrell Williams’ team and reached the finale by singing mostly rock and folk songs.

Sawyer, his bowler hat, and his guitar captivated the public with Old Mand by Neil Young and his original song Please, taking first place in season eight of The Voice.

Season 9 – Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith amused everyone with his amazing voice singing Chandelier by Sia. All judges hit the button and Jordan chose to be in Team Adam. His beautiful range made him stand out in the competition with songs from Beyoncé, Adele, Jessie J, and Queen.

He performed Climb Ev’ry Mountain from The Sound of Music musical and Mary, Did You Know? by Kenny Rogers & Wynonna Judd, which took him to first place at age 22. Jordan was the first The Voice artist of the season to reach number one in sales of pop songs in the iTunes Store.

Season 10 – Alisan Porter

As soon as Alisan Porter let out her strong voice and incredible pitch when singing Blue Bayou by Linda Ronstadt, all coaches pressed the button for her. She chose to enter Christina Aguilera’s team and climbed to the top by singing mostly folk and rock music.

Alisan knew how to emphasize her high range and voice control during the competition and won the public in the finale at age 35 by singing Down That Road (an original song) and Somewhere from the West Side Story musical.

Season 11 – Sundance Head

Jason “Sundance” Head made a great first impression with his I’ve Been Loving You Too Long performance by Otis Redding, which made Adam Levine and Blake Shelton turn their chairs. He had previously participated in season six of American Idol but was eliminated one week before the finals.

In The Voice, the country-soul singer got to the finals and won the show at the age of 37 with one of his original songs, Darlin’ Don’t Go, and At Last by Glenn Miller and his orchestra. He also performed Treat Her Right by his father Roy Head, alongside Blake Shelton.

Season 12 – Chris Blue

Chris Blue captivated the coaches right from the start of his blind audition but only Alicia Keys had a spot left on her team. His falsetto and voice control convinced her and Chris got into her team by singing The Tracks of My Tears from The Miracles.

The soul singer got to first place at age 27 in The Voice singing an original song, Money on You, and Rhythm Nation by Janet Jackson.

Season 13 – Chloe Kohanski

Chloe Kohanski, known as chloe mk, got Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton to press their buttons with her performance of The Chain from Fleetwood Mac performance. She entered the Miley Team but was later eliminated from that team. Jennifer and Blake wanted to steal her, and she chose Blake.

She won at age 23 with Wish I Didn’t Love You, an original song, and Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes. She performed in the next season finale to present her new single and changed her stage name to chloe mk in 2019.

Season 14 – Brynn Cartelli

Brynn Cartelli became The Voice‘s youngest winner at just 15 years old. Blake and Kelly Clark pushed their buttons for her Beneath Your Beautiful from Labrinth and Emeli Sandé. Kelly Clarkson said Cartelli was the first person to turn her chair for and Brynn chose her.

She breezed through the competition singing mostly pop songs, and won first place with her original song, Walk My Way, and Skyfall by Adele. She brought a win for Kelly Clarkson on her first time in the show, a feat that only John Legend would accomplish on season 16.

Season 15 – Chevel Shepherd

Chevel Shepherd is another one of the younger singers to make it to first place in The Voice at age 16. Her If I Die Young by The Band Perry made Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton turn their chairs, but she chose to be in Kelly’s team.

The country singer got to the finale and sang Broken Hearts, her original song, and It’s a Little Too Late by Tanya Tucker. She was the first country singer to win without being in Blake’s team. Chevel later started her acting career in Wildfire (2020) directed and written by Eric Parkinson.

Season 16 – Maelyn Jarmon

Maelyn Jarmon sang Fields of Gold with such an amazing pitch and emotion that all four coaches turned their chairs and gave her a standing ovation and she ended joining Team Legend.

The 26-year-old at the time stood out during the competition singing mainly pop music, but she is described as a folk singer. She performed Wait For You as her original song and Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen.

Season 17 – Jake Hoot

Jake Hoot sang When It Rains It Pours by Luke Combs and only Kelly Clarkson turned her chair, so Jake joined her team by default. The country artist made his way to the top and performed Better Off Without You, an original song, and Amazed from Lonestar.

Season 18 – Todd Tilghman

Todd Tilghman’s voice in We’ve Got Tonight from Bob Seager amazed all four coaches and after the judge’s attempts to get him, he chose Blake as his coach. The 42-year-old became the oldest winner of the show.

The pastor singer chose I Can Only Imagine from MercyMe as his cover song and performed his original song, Long Way Home, in the finale, giving Blake another win after four seasons without one.

Season 19 – Carter Rubin

Carter Rubin is the youngest male singer to win The Voice and the second-youngest winner overall at the age of 15. His performance of Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi made Gwen Stefani and John Legend turn their chairs. Carter chose Gwen in the end, and she took him to first place.

He mostly sang pop music during the show and performed The Climb from Miley Cyrus and Up from Here as his original song in the finale, taking first place.

Season 20 – Cam Anthony

Cam Anthony sang Lay Me Down from Sam Smith and got John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas to turn their chairs, Nick blocked John Legend, however, and Blake was the chosen one in the end.

He went viral on Youtube before joining The Voice and had already won in the revival of Showtime at the Apollo in 2018. He arrived at The Voice‘s live final at age 20 and won the public with Stand Up from Cynthia Erivo and Wanted Dead or Alive from Bon Jovi.