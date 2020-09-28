Amazon Reportedly Discussing A Lord Of The Rings Spinoff For Gollum

In the entire Lord of the Rings franchise, there’s arguably no character more iconic than Gollum. After all, nearly everyone has heard someone they know quote the legendary high-pitched utterance of “my precious” whenever they see something they covet.

The creepy Stoor Hobbit was a huge hit with readers in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original book series and gained an even larger fanbase following Andy Serkis’ unnerving portrayal in the film franchise of the same name. The emaciated villain is even about to receive his own video game when The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is released next year as well, but that’s not all.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Fast & Furious franchise is headed to outer space and a new Exorcist movie is in the works, both of which were correct – Amazon is reportedly discussing a spinoff of their upcoming Middle-earth TV show that’ll be centered around the obsessive creature. Much like the aforementioned game, the proposed series would explore the origins and backstory of the once-sane protagonist, whose mind and body were eventually corrupted by the titular Ring’s powerful influence.

Daedalic Reveals First Images For The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Game 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s currently unknown whether Serkis will be contacted to reprise his role or if the studio will decide to cast a different actor as the lead. It’s hard to imagine anybody but him playing the part, but it’s also possible that they could go with someone else to portray a younger version of the character back when he was still known as Sméagol.

Tell us, though, are you excited about a potential Gollum spinoff, or are you already growing weary of so much Middle-earth content? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings is set to debut some time in 2021.