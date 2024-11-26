Amazon reveals preview for final ‘Concord’ content after Sony abandoned the franchise

Few video games have burnt out as fast as Concord did. The Sony hero shooter was pulled from stores and shut down within just weeks of being released. However, there was one piece of promo material still to be released, in the form of an episode of Amazon’s animated anthology Secret Level.

Coming to Prime Video in December, Secret Level is an anthology series that brings to life the universe of different video games on screen, some of which for the very first time. The showrunners say they developed stories for their favorite games, a strategy which makes sense for some… but begs the question as to why Concord was included. Nonetheless, it’s still happening, and for those who did enjoy the game while it lasted, here’s your final piece of story.

A new preview has been released for the Concord episode of Secret Level, and it actually looks more promising than any of the promotional footage for the game.

In the short clip, we see a crew of space travelers escaping a planet to safety and taking off into the skies. It looks beautifully animated and seems to introduce new characters that were never included in the game. Of course, it does nothing to deter all those Guardians of the Galaxy comparisons.

We’re optimistic that given the episodic format of Secret Level, this Concord episode can tell a story that just isn’t possible with a hero shooter like the game. Perhaps it will even provide some context around the game’s many unique characters, which we haven’t yet been provided since the game was only briefly release and promptly withdrawn.

On Sept. 6, 2024, just two weeks after the game’s release, servers for Concord were shut down mostly due to a lack of player interest that did nothing to compensate for the absolutely gigantic development costs. Months later, the studio that made the game, Firewalk Studios — who were purchased by Sony in a giant deal to acquire the game — was also shut down, so basically any hope of Concord coming back has been silenced. But at least we will get it in the form of a TV show, so it’s not all badd news.

For those few players who wanted more Concord, it would seem that this upcoming Secret Level episode is the final addition to the franchise that you’ll get to see. Of course, Amazon’s upcoming show isn’t just for those fans, since there’s something for all diehard gamers to get excited about.

Secret Level will feature 15 short episodes that are based on or inspired by iconic games from both the past and present. Some of the names set to get the television treatment are Pac-Man, Mega Man, Warhammer 40,000, Armored Core, Dungeons and Dragons, The Outer Worlds, and Sifu.

If any of those games pique your interest, or you’re just looking for a new animated show to watch after Arcane has wrapped up, then you can check out Secret Level on Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024. We would provide details of where to play the actual Concord game, but we know how that story went…

