‘She’s alive. Everything is fine:’ Internet sleuths are convinced this major ‘Arcane’ character secretly survived the finale

Arcane is officially over. Standing as one of the greatest animated series ever made, especially in terms of game adaptations, this show has concluded its 18-episode run and left fans with plenty of answers, but one glaring question. Is Jinx alive?

During the final act of the series, we see Jinx and Vi fight off a corrupted version of Warwick, who is the man who raised them, Vander. With no more Vander left and just the beast inside, this monster does battle with the two heroes, but it looks like all hope is lost when the pair are thrown from a ledge barely hanging on. Vi looks to lift herself and Jinx to safety when Warwick grabs the latter’s leg. In that moment, Jinx valiantly sacrifices herself to save Vi, and seemingly plummets to her end with Warwick. However, a lot of viewers are far from convinced that this was truly the end for Vi.

We don’t see Jinx after the moment of this heroic sacrifice, but fans have pointed out that there’s a lot of evidence that would suggest she didn’t die, and in fact, took Silco’s advice to walk away and leave Zuan. If you aren’t convinced, all you need to do is take a glimpse at social media to see why fans are propping up the theory.

jinx is alive and she escaped through the air ducts. she found the will to walk away, like silco said, from vi and everyone else because she believed they would be better off without her and she got to ride in an airship like she said she would in the first episode of the show🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/belt1w7qX1 — river 🗡️ arcane era (@strapmanager) November 23, 2024

The most compelling evidence for Jinx’s survival was first pointed out by X user @strapmanager, who dissected the last moments of the show to reveal that it is possible Jinx escaped using the air ducts of the building she was fighting in and fled the city on an airship.

This airship theory seems like the most likely scenario, as one X user puts both the show’s first episode and final moments side-by-side and they match up perfectly. In this episode, we hear Jinx — at the time known as Powder — declare that one day she’s going to ride in an airship. Was that airship in the finale the one that finally allowed her to achieve her dreams? I guess we won’t know for sure unless Riot comes out and spills.

Of course, a lot of the fandom are clinging on to hope that their favorite character survived, and for what it’s worth, we are hoping she did too. If any animated show could pull off a fake character death, it’s Arcane.

Jinx is alive. She’s alive. Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/wdzAleF7aj — taurus supreme (@jaxajueny) November 24, 2024

Unfortunately, there won’t be a third season to reveal what happened to Jinx, but it is possible we could see her again in the future. While Arcane is done, the team behind the show has shared they don’t plan on stopping with the animated League of Legends universe. Should that really be Jinx in the airship then it’s completely plausible she could show up in another story down the line, so we’re not giving up hope… just yet.

However, we have no details about any upcoming series or when it will be announced, so we don’t expect them to include an Arcane cameo right away. More likely, it will tell a completely separate story far away from both Piltover and Zuan. Now that the show is over, if you want to binge through Arcane again (or perhaps watch it for the first time), all 18 episodes are available to enjoy on Netflix right now.

