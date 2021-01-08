Amber Heard Reportedly Trying To Get Gal Gadot In Mera HBO Max Show

At this stage, Amber Heard knows exactly what certain sections of the public think of her, and she now appears to be going out of her way to actively troll them. Over 1.5 million people signed a petition to have her removed as Aquaman 2‘s Mera, but she dismissed it by claiming that the numbers had been artificially inflated by paid campaigns and she couldn’t wait to head back to Atlantis.

The actress will also be fully aware that ex-husband Johnny Depp’s army of loyal supporters will continue to defend him to the hilt, so she’d have known exactly what the reaction would have been when it was announced that she was being paid $33,000 to give talks on domestic abuse, while she may as well have smiled and winked at the camera like Jim in The Office after revealing that she’s got a talent for playing the villain.

All that being said, the 34 year-old’s increased role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has so far been relatively safe from any backlash, presumably because the fanbase who spent over two and a half years trying to will it into existence in the first place have used up all their energy and don’t want to draw any sort of negative attention towards the long-awaited redux.

That hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds that Amber Heard‘s involvement in the DCEU is only set to increase in the future, though, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that she’s talking with Warner Bros. about a Mera series on HBO Max, and she wants Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman involved in it.

Of course, based on the online discourse there’s always the chance that such an announcement would cause a lot of people to cancel their subscriptions instantly, but the DCEU is set to be a major part of the streaming service’s future, so they’re well within their rights to develop as many shows as possible.