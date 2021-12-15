AMC acquires episodic remake of a Michael Caine classic

Michael Caine may have moved quickly to debunk the rumors that he’d retired from acting, even though it’s strange that he hasn’t been officially confirmed for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as of yet, but another one of his classic movies is set to be subjected to the remake treatment.

Mark Wahlberg’s The Italian Job was adequate blockbuster entertainment, Jude Law’s Alfie was inoffensive fluff that couldn’t hold a candle to the original, while Sylvester Stallone’s ill-judged Get Carter was nothing short of dire, but that hasn’t stopped the well of iconic Caine performances being dipped into yet again.

As per Deadline, AMC Plus has acquired the domestic distribution rights to ITV’s new spin on The Ipcress File, with Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London‘s rising star Joe Cole in the lead role of Harry Palmer. The 1965 original is one of the best espionage thrillers of its generation, an impressive feat for a film that was made to directly counteract the light and frothy success of Sean Connery’s roguish James Bond.

The six-part miniseries was developed by Trainspotting scribe John Hodge, with The Crown‘s Andrew Eaton serving as executive producer and Black Mirror veteran James Watkins directing. Michael Caine retreads haven’t fared all that well in the past, but The Ipcress File certainly has enough about it to succeed.