AMC Reportedly Developing Limited Series For Negan

For years now, there’s been a lot of chatter about whether Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be getting his own Walking Dead spinoff as Negan. The actor himself has stated on numerous occasions that he would love to do it, but so far, no announcement of the sort has been made. His transformative arc on the parent series over the past couple of seasons, though, has perfectly set up a separate vehicle for the former villain, and it seems that one might actually be on the way.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Star Trek spinoff for Captain Pike was in the works and that a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, both of which were correct – AMC is developing a limited series starring Negan. According to our intel, it’ll follow the ex-Savior leader on his own after leaving the rest of the group, though at this point, we don’t yet know exactly what the plot will entail.

This is just speculation, but it’s possible that this limited series is at least partially inspired by Negan Lives, the recent one-shot comic written by creator Robert Kirkman. This was set following Negan’s exile by Rick (which never, or hasn’t yet, happened in the TV show) and teased more adventures for the antihero. Morgan did recently say he was a fan of the comic and would like to bring it to the screen, after all.

We also know that the big time-jump featured in the final issue is coming to TV in season 11, something that’s since been hinted at by both Kirkman and TWD chief Scott M. Gimple. A Negan spinoff could potentially slot somewhere within this skipped-over period, then, though as of yet, it’s unclear exactly when the project will be set.

While we wait for more news on this and any other spinoffs in the works, The Walking Dead airs its long-delayed season 10 finale on October 4th, the same night that The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres. Don’t miss it.