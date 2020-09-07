AMC Now Streaming The Walking Dead Season 10 For Free

In less than one month’s time, the long-delayed Walking Dead season 10 finale will finally be here. We’ve been waiting since April to see the climactic episode, after post-production couldn’t be completed due to the pandemic, so many viewers may need a reminder about what happened in the preceding installments. Well, luckily for those folks, or anyone wanting to watch it all again, AMC has now made season 10 free to stream online.

The first fifteen episodes of the current season of the post-apocalyptic drama can be viewed for free on the AMC website, which you can visit via the link at the bottom of the page. The episodes do come with commercial interruptions, but this is still the best way to catch the season online as it’s yet to arrive on Netflix. AMC made the episodes available over the weekend ahead of its Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon that’ll be running throughout the month.

The marathon includes exclusive new interviews with cast and crew alongside footage from behind the scenes. As for season 10 on streaming, the opening minutes of the finale, titled “A Certain Doom,” can be found as part of the video extras. The clip was originally revealed at Comic-Con@Home back in July.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale First Look Photos Released 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“A Certain Doom” will at last air on AMC on Sunday, October 4th. However, it will be made available to AMC Premiere subscribers a few days earlier on Thursday, October 1st. Unlike the free streaming of the rest of the season, then, you’ll need to sign up and pay to view the finale early. AMC Premiere costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

To start rewatching The Walking Dead season 10, beginning with 10×01 “Lines We Cross” and reaching up to 10×15 “The Tower,” visit AMC’s website via the link below.