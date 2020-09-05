How To Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Early

In a month’s time, the long wait will be over and The Walking Dead season 10 finale will at last arrive on AMC. The episode had to be pulled from its scheduled broadcast back in April due to the pandemic preventing post-production – an important element of an effects-heavy show like TWD – from going ahead. But six months later, on October 4th, the finale is finally being aired. And there’s a way you can catch it a couple days earlier.

The finale – or as it’s being promoted, The Walking Dead Special Event – is being shown with the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday the 4th. However, both will also be available for early streaming starting from Thursday, October 1st on AMC Premiere. So, those who are already subscribed to the service have that to look forward to. If you’re interested in signing up for the site, which offers ad-free viewing for in-season episodes of current AMC shows, it costs $4.99 per month or $29.49 for an annual subscription.

As it’s been a while since season 10 aired, AMC is rerunning the previous 15 episodes of the season across September as well. Alongside exclusive bonus features, such as interviews with the cast and crew, The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon leads up to The Walking Dead Preview Special 2020, hosted by Chris Hardwick, on September 27th.

Titled “A Certain Doom,” episode 10×16 follows on from the nail-biting cliffhanger of the penultimate installment, in which the survivors were left surrounded by Beta’s enormous walker horde. One way or the other, this will be the final battle of the Whisperer War. And there are bound to be casualties on both sides.

Technically speaking, though, this isn’t the season 10 finale, as six additional episodes have been announced to air in early 2021. But it certainly is the end of a major chapter of The Walking Dead, as the threat of the Whisperers comes to a close. Don’t miss it in early September, whichever way you choose to watch it.