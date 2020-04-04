AMC Now Lets You Stream First Half Of The Walking Dead Season 10 For Free

While the COVID-19 coronavirus may have caused a very unfortunate delay of the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, there is some good news for those looking to catch up. AMC is currently offering the first eight episodes of the season free on their streaming service.

The first half of season 10 picks up a few months after the winter storm of the previous run and sees Alexandria and Hilltop thriving. With no signs of the Whisperers in quite some time, everyone assumes the best and goes on about their lives. But when a Soviet Union satellite falls from the sky, Michonne (Danai Gurira) sends a group to put out the fires despite the crash being in Whisperer territory, prompting Alpha (Samantha Morton) to retaliate by sparking a war between the communities and the Whisperers that continues on into the second half of the season.

Season 10 has been a drastic improvement over seasons 6-8 and has done a great job of expanding on season 9’s introduction of the Whisperers following the time jump that came when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) departed the series. Multiple characters have stepped up into more prominent roles since Rick left the show, too, proving what many thought impossible – The Walking Dead can very much go on without its beloved main hero.

First Look Images At The Walking Dead Season 10's (Kind Of) Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also interrupted AMC’s plans for 40 consecutive weeks of new The Walking Dead content by forcing them to push back the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond and postpone production on season 11 of the mainline series.

For now, this Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead will act as a finale until the last entry is released sometime later this year. And if you’re itching to catch a glimpse at what’s next, you can check out a sneak peak here.