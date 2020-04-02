Watch: Beta’s On The Warpath In New Walking Dead Promo

The last few weeks of The Walking Dead have been quite eventful. The sudden murder of Alpha (Samantha Morton) by everyone’s favorite anti-hero Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took audiences by surprise, but the following week’s Michonne (Danai Gurira) episode “What We Become” focused exclusively on giving the katana-wielding rebel a proper send-off and asked anxious fans to wait an extra seven days to see the aftermath of the brutal beheading of the Whisperers’ leader.

It was all worth it, however, when last Sunday’s “Look At the Flowers” began to offer a true look at the season’s endgame. Some screen time was finally granted for the plan Carol (Melissa McBride) proposed to Negan in exchange for his freedom and it revealed exactly how she presented the idea and precisely what he expected in return.

Unfortunately for Negan though, the episode saw Carol go rogue yet again and leave him lingering in a situation that made him look guilty of escaping Alexandria and joining the Whisperers. Upon finding him, Daryl (Norman Reedus) was forced to trust the ex-villain and bring him back to Alexandria, though we’ve yet to see exactly how Negan’s return home will ultimately play out.

In the sneak peek for next week’s episode “The Tower,” which you can watch above, we can see that Alpha’s right-hand man, Beta (Ryan Hurst), is on a warpath following the death of his beloved leader. In a shocking and unfortunate event, the trailer shows his invasion of Alexandria with potentially thousands of walkers in his attempt to find and kill those responsible for Alpha’s demise. It’s going to be a hairy situation for our heroes, and one that’s certain to lead to at least one or two major deaths along the way.

Unfortunately, because post-production wasn’t finished on episode 16 prior to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, we’ll have to wait until later in the year to see how the season actually ends, technically making this week’s episode of The Walking Dead a finale.