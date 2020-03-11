American Horror Story Season 10 Promo Photo Teases Underwater Terror

Things are beginning to wash up on shore…

That’s the foreboding warning tethered to the official key art for American Horror Story season 10, which has surfaced by way of Ryan Murphy’s Instagram feed (h/t Bloody Disgusting).

The artwork, embedded below, depicts a pair of pale hands clinging on to the edge of a cliff. All of this is accompanied by the official AHS logo and the number 10. So, frankly, not much to go on, but Murphy’s ominous teaser will surely spark speculation across the four corners of the Internet, as budding fans attempt to identify the theme (and perhaps title) of American Horror Story season 10.

Here’s a closer look at the key art, which came bearing the caption: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.” Take from that what you will, but we can all agree on one thing: this artwork is pretty damn creepy.

This installment of American Horror Story will introduce a series of newcomers into the show’s ensemble – chief among them being Macauley Culkin. Known for age-old classics like Home Alone and Uncle Buck, it’s unclear exactly who Culkin will be playing, and considering AHS’ penchant for mystery, it’ll be some time yet before fans have the answers they so crave.

Alongside Macauley Culkin for AHS season 10 are series regulars Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Sarah Paulson, who just recently announced her return to the cult horror show.

Season 10 of American Horror Story still remains shrouded in mystery, but given FX has already issued the green light on another two seasons beyond 2020, the future of AHS is very bright indeed. Or very dark, though fans wouldn’t want it any other way.