FX Renews American Horror Story For Three More Seasons

American Horror Story has been a monster hit for FX over the course of its time on the network. But now that the ninth season has come to a close and the tenth is gearing up to debut in the fall of 2020, with many fan favorite characters returning, too, fans have begun to worry that the horror anthology is getting ready to wind down. After all, it can’t possibly remain on the air forever, right? Well, maybe it can.

In news that perhaps isn’t too surprising – given how big of a success it’s been – Deadline is reporting today that FX has renewed American Horror Story for a further three seasons. This is on top of the upcoming run, meaning that once season 10 concludes, we’ll also be getting season 11, 12 and 13. If not more, should FX choose to keep it around.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said the network in a statement released today. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

Again, none of this is too surprising seeing as the series is the highest-rated in FX history. Not to mention it’s beloved by fans and critics alike and has brought in a ton of awards for the network, some of which have been quite prestigious. And on top of all that, it remains to this day an incredibly well-made and entertaining TV show.

You’d think that by this point, American Horror Story may’ve begun to run out of steam, but it hasn’t. Each season goes down as must-watch television and while some are better than others, the consistency overall that they’ve been able to maintain is remarkable. And we imagine that’ll continue to be the case right up until season 13 as well.

But what do you make of this news? Are you happy to see the show renewed? Or do you think it’s about time it comes to an end? Take to the comments section down below and share your thoughts.