An Emmy-winning series sued for spreading misinformation gets pulled from the airwaves after 10 days and 2 episodes

Cost-cutting measures all across network television and streaming services have seen belts getting tightened like never before among a raft of cancellations, removals, and outright exiles into purgatory, but few have come and gone as quickly as Down to Earth with Zac Efron on The CW.

The company has been more ruthless than most in whittling down the once-mighty Arrowverse to almost nothing in addition to banishing the Supernatural universe into the ether, but you’ve got to wonder why it even bothered to acquire the broadcast distribution rights to the popular travelogue from Netflix if it was only going to last a week and a half.

Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

It was only on July 18 that the first episode premiered on The CW, but with the two installments to air so far barely combining to exceed 500,000 viewers, the plug has been pulled in record time. The good news is that both seasons of Down to Earth remain available in their entirety on Netflix, even if the higher-ups clearly didn’t care that Efron even managed to win an Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Program Host.

The show also found itself subject to a lawsuit from an unrelated company called Down to Earth Organics last summer, which alleged that the widespread accusations of wellness misinformation and pseudoscience peddled throughout Efron’s adventures around the globe could potentially damage its brand by association, but there hasn’t been any resolution made public as of yet.

Either way, anyone who was looking forward to the next episode of Down to Earth with Zac Efron screening on The CW is officially sh*t out of luck, unless of course they have a Netflix subscription to scratch that itch at their leisure.