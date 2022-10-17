An Endless family reunion gives fans hope for ‘The Sandman’ renewal news

It’s now been two full months since The Sandman season 1’s bonus episode landed on Netflix, bringing what we hope is just the first of many runs to a close. And yet, despite the DC series’ huge viewing figures and enormous critical and audience acclaim, the streaming company still hasn’t announced a second season. But a fan-pleasing cast reunion is only raising hopes that a renewal is on the horizon.

Mason Alexander Park — who features on The Sandman as Desire, scheming sibling to the eponymous Morpheus, Lord of the Dreaming — shared a selfie on Twitter this weekend, revealing an Endless family reunion. The pic shows Park hanging out in a pub with their on-screen brother, Tom Sturridge, and co-star Jenna Coleman aka Johanna Constantine.

A Dream, a demon hunter, and a Desire walk into a bar… #thesandman pic.twitter.com/ERy8qz7Tmx — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) October 16, 2022

This photo manages to squeeze in three of the biggest fan-favorites from the TV show. Obviously, Sturridge earned himself a legion of followers thanks to his performance as king of the goths, Dream, while Park stole all of the (far too few) scenes they were in as Desire. Meanwhile, Coleman’s gender-flipped take on Constantine is being hailed as one of the most authentic portrayals of the occult detective, with creator Neil Gaiman extremely on board with the idea of giving Coleman her own spinoff.

But before a spinoff can happen, we first need to know if The Sandman is actually going to be granted a sophomore run. Gaiman has been very open with the fans on social media, explaining that the show’s hefty budget means Netflix needs to carefully examine its impact and success before it can progress with more episodes. If the streamer does fail to deliver season 2, though, then we think the fandom might just turn scarier than the Corinthian.