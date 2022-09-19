Neil Gaiman raises hopes for ‘The Sandman’ season 2, and then knocks them down again

In yet another installment of the most frustrating “will they or won’t they” storylines in Netflix history, Neil Gaiman has told fans that the scripts for The Sandman season two are written and pre-production has begun … only to say that the elusive second season of the hit dark fantasy series still isn’t official. Not until Netflix says those three magic words, “You are greenlit.”

We don't have a season 2. But the scripts have been written and the VFX department has been working on it. Read the interview. https://t.co/6beKKkV8MX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2022

Gaiman recently tweeted a link to a Screen Rant interview with Visual Effects artist Ian Markiewicz captioned “A terrific interview with Ian Markiewicz, about Sandman’s VFX, how Tom Sturridge entered the Dreaming and what the VFX department is planning for Season 2.” Fans champing at the bit for a new season of Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel adaptation quickly stood up and took notice. Viewers anxious to see the further adventures of Morpheus, aka Dream, of the Endless have all but camped out on Netflix’s doorstep demanding a follow-up to the immensely popular first season.

The Boys actor Miles Gaston Villanueva even sent Gaiman a tweet response congratulating him on a new season, only to have Gaiman pour out a healthy glass of cold water on the situation. Answering Villanueva, Gaiman stated categorically that “We don’t have a season 2,” meaning that, even in the wake of its staggering popularity, Netflix is still wary of giving the ultimate thumbs up to the — admittedly expensive-to-produce — comic book series for round two.

Still, the fact that there even are scripts for an upcoming season, much less actually VFX work being produced, seems to at least imply that there’s a “Yet” at the end of Gaiman’s status report.

VFX artist Markiewicz certainly expressed optimism in regards to season two in his interview with Screen Rant, stating: