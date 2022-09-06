This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched

Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts.

Now viewing figures (via FlixPatrol) show that in total, Netflix viewers have spent 328 million hours watching the show. Perhaps interestingly, the peak came in its second week of release, which may indicate those who checked it out as soon as it was available raved about the show to their friends and got them to tune in too.

Figures like this will be music to fans’ ears, though despite this success, we still don’t have confirmation of a second season. But, unless Netflix really enjoys infuriating their customers, after the show’s wild success, a second season should be a lock.

As hinted at the end of the first season, that’ll likely tackle the Season of Mists storyline, as well as potentially squeezing in A Game of You. We’re hopeful that along the way they’ll continue in the same style as A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope and release standalone episodes adapting shorter stories from the comic.

Fingers crossed we get the other two Dream Country stories, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Façade, sooner rather than later. But, in the meantime, let’s celebrate The Sandman‘s becoming a global phenomenon — it deserves every minute of those 328 million hours.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix.