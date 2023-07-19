An underdog Netflix hit that’s a reboot of a 10-year-old film steals the top spot from ‘The Witcher’

A fantasy action series like The Witcher shouldn’t have any problem dominating the top spot on Netflix, but a more-grounded series that is a reboot of a 10-year-old movie has overtaken it in a maneuver that would make its underdog protagonist proud. The Lincoln Lawyer, a show about an attorney who operates his practice out of a car, has nabbed the number 1 spot on the streaming service this week.

Specifically, season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, the first half of which dropped earlier this month, has now overtaken the Henry Cavill-starring season 3 of The Witcher, which debuted one week earlier, according to Netflix. It seems that the word-of-mouth success of the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series is also resulting in people going back and watching the first season as well, as that is currently occupying the number 5 spot.

Michael Connelly’s hit series of novels, on which the show is based, was previously adapted into a 2011 movie of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. However, it’s obvious people wanted more adventures from the character, Micky Haller, since both the show and film are highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes. While the movie has a “Certified Fresh” 83 percent, season two of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix boasts a similarly impressive 86 percent.

What may be even more telling about The Lincoln Lawyer‘s success is its audience score, which is firmly in the positive range of 84 percent. Compared to The Witcher season 3’s 24 percent audience score, it is no wonder the legal drama came out on top.

The second half of The Lincoln Lawyer‘s season two is set to premiere on Netflix on August 3.