Anakin Skywalker Will Reportedly Wear His Clone Wars Armor In Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Star Wars prequels came under some heavy criticism from longtime fans when they were first released, and one of the major issues people had was with Hayden Christensen’s performance as Anakin Skywalker. To put it bluntly, the young actor was wooden at best and painful to watch at worst, and at no point did he ever convince audiences that they were watching the slow burning transformation of the Jedi’s Chosen One into one of the most evil figures the galaxy had ever seen.

However, nostalgia is a powerful tool, and there’s been very little backlash directed towards the constant rumors that Christensen could be returning to the franchise in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which would mark a full-blown comeback after he made a brief voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker. Fans seem happy to give the 39 year-old a second chance to do justice to one of the most iconic figures in popular culture, while Christensen himself might feel as though he has unfinished business with that galaxy far, far way.

Hayden Christensen Becomes Old Anakin In Awesome Star Wars Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We previously heard that Anakin was set to feature in flashbacks set during his time as Obi-Wan’s apprentice, and now a new report claims that not only is he returning, but he’ll be suited up in his Clone Wars armor for good measure. Exciting, right?

As well as tying the flashbacks in Obi-Wan Kenobi to the larger Star Wars mythology, this would also give Christensen the opportunity to put his own stamp on one of the most popular depictions of the future Darth Vader, with The Clone Wars handling his arc a whole lot better than The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones or Revenge of the Sith ever did.