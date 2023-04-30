‘And Just Like That’ season 2 revelations and predictions

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City spinoff has just dropped its season 2 trailer and it is just chock full of bombshells. The great “sexual anthropologist”-meets-fashionista Carrie Bradshaw is back, along with two of her favorite gal pals and a few more familiar faces in the new trailer. Here’s everything we can garner about the new season from the trailer teasers.

And Just Like That is the spinoff of the hit HBO series Sex and The City. Serving as a sequel to the show and two subsequent movies, the show picks up on the lives and loves of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, 20 years after the original and several years since the last check-in. A lot has changed in the lives of the ladies, and season 1 brought some alarming and life-changing events for the New York professionals. Now season 2 picks up with how they are stepping into these new and surprising chapters of their lives.

The trailer dropped and among the surprises revealed was Miranda cozily cuddled up with someone who wasn’t Steve, and some familiar faces we never thought we’d see again. One of which is none other than the former fiancè of Carrie Bradshaw — Aiden Shaw — played by John Corbett. The two had a very complicated and complex love story that ended in season 4 of the original series when a broken engagement caused the two to part ways for good. Yet, the second of the Sex and The City movies, Sex and The City 2, revealed the pair sharing a passionate kiss in the middle of Abu Dhabi. Carrie decided to end it there, however, and once again they parted ways, with Carrie going back home to Big.

Now it looks like Aiden is back in Carrie’s life, but in what capacity we simply don’t know. Is it possible for the two to become friends, or lovers again? Stranger things have happened in the Sex and The City world, and as Charlotte York once predicted, everyone only gets two great loves in their life; for Carrie, it was Aiden and Big. With Big no longer in the picture, Aidan could be back to reclaim his old flame.

Although knowing how their love story has played out in the past, it will most likely be a short-but-passionate rebound love affair ending with Carrie realizing for about the sixth time that Aiden just isn’t it for her. It’s a hard story to watch replay but who knows? Maybe years apart have caused at least one of them to raise their standards and they will remain firmly in the friend zone.

A few other shockers the trailer revealed are Miranda and Che — Miranda’s lover we were introduced to in season 1 — who are back in New York and seemingly together. Season 1 ended with Miranda asking Steve for a divorce so she could go to Cleveland to be with Che. What transpired between then and now is unclear, but all signs point to Steve being out of the picture and Che being in. Che is played by Sara Ramirez of Grey’s Anatomy and is portrayed as non-binary. Details of Sara’s casting and a behind-the-scenes look are explored in the ‘And Just Like That’ documentary.

We were, however, disappointed to see the beloved character Samantha — played by Kim Cattrall — is still not making an appearance in the series. Cattrall’s break from the Sex and The City franchise has been very public so it’s not totally surprising but still disappointing as the fabulous group of four was so iconic. However, with all the other action going on, who knows – maybe we won’t even miss her. Maybe.

There are a few other shocking moments popping up in the trailer, including Charlotte’s now-teenage daughter revealing at the breakfast table that she is ready to lose her virginity. We also see some new developments in Carrie’s love life that don’t include Aiden. With this mix of new and old faces, we are sure to be in for some surprises. We were also relieved to see all the same fashion-forward choices the show is known for are back in full force with shoes, shoes, and more shoes.

Overall, we are on the edge of our seats for what the new season has in store for the Sex and The City ladies. While there are still many unanswered questions, we know one thing for sure, it’s going to be fabulous.