‘Andor’ is getting a three-episode premiere to make up for its last-minute delay

Star Wars fans were hyped for Diego Luna’s appearance on Good Morning America to promote Andor. We were expecting a new trailer and some fun behind-the-scenes info from Luna, who’s generally a pretty entertaining interview subject. But, sadly, he wasn’t here to deliver just good news.

Despite the show having been in production for four years, Luna revealed that Andor will not make its Aug. 31 premiere date and will now debut three weeks later on Sep. 21. But this medicine comes with a spoonful of sugar: Sep. 21 will see the first three episodes released at once, which essentially means the day will see about two and a half hours of new live-action Star Wars.

The first season of Andor is twelve episodes long, so this amounts to a full quarter of the season in one go. If previous Disney Plus show pacing is anything to go by, the first quarter will be its own miniature arc before the main story properly kicks in.

Image via Lucasfilm

That new trailer gives us a peek at some fun stuff on the way, including Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma playing a key role in establishing the Rebel Alliance while working within what’s left of the Galactic Senate. We also got a peek at Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, who we last saw in live-action in Rogue One but has appeared in practically every Star Wars animated show and video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Fingers crossed these extra three weeks are simply to polish what’s already good rather than a rushed rewrite or alteration of what’s here. We’re hoping we’ll get some official confirmation of why Andor has been delayed soon, so watch this space for more details.

Andor will now premiere on Disney Plus on Sep. 21.