‘Andor’ season 2 won’t arrive before 2024, according to showrunner

There’s going to be a lot of talk surrounding Andor in the next few weeks following the three-episode premiere of the show, but we’re already learning that it’s going to be quite a while before we see star Diego Luna don the rebellious uniform of one Cassian Andor in a second season.

Director Tony Gilroy told The Wrap that he’s incredibly invested in the two-season self-contained series regardless of what happens.

“We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I’ll be on … We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year,” he said.

This basically means that we’re at least two years out from a follow-up season. Take this with a grain of salt, though because Disney hasn’t officially announced a release date for the second season, and it could very well land in 2023, or at least attempt to.

There’s been some talk around the Star Wars universe that Gilroy could potentially helm a suite of films after his work on Andor, a suggestion from Lucasfilm executive Kathleen Kennedy. However, Gilroy said he hasn’t talked to Kennedy about making a bigger movie and that his work on Andor was different than how he usually works on things.

“This is the most home I’ve ever made. I’ve always had a very nimble approach to this. I never take a job in front of another job. I’ve always just done one thing at a time and moved around and never made a company or got a letterhead or I never had a production deal or anything. This is the longest I’ve ever spent anywhere.”

He also said that working on such a large amount of Star Wars content means that he’ll be a real “player” in the universe moving forward.

“As suspect as my involvement in the community is, by the time I’m done, I’ll have had my hands on 26 hours of Star Wars content. I will be a player by the time we finish. This is me sticking around right now. I think that’s the headline.”

The first three episodes of Andor premiere on Sept. 21, 2022, on Disney Plus.