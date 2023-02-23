‘Andor’ showrunner reveals his excitement at the absolute and utter chaos of the streaming era

Filmmaker and Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy finds the current chaos in the entertainment business chaotic yet exhilarating.

According to Deadline, Gilroy appeared at a panel discussion for the 75th Writers Guild Awards TV/Streaming Contenders Panel in New York. There, he discussed the present state of the film and television industry in the post-streaming era. He believes it is undergoing a metamorphosis which is why it is currently very anarchic. Gilroy believes that the transformation also extends to the business side of the entertainment industry, alluding to the tensions the WGA is facing. Despite the uncertainties, he described the current climate as thrilling and with an abundance of creative potential.

“We’re in a total free-form right now. I don’t think anything matters whatsoever. I think what’s happening right now is not just happening on the screen or on the page or in this room. I think it’s happening in business as well, which we’re all going to be at the meeting — you know, the strike and everything — I think it’s absolute and utter chaos right now. I think anything goes.

That’s an intriguing prospect considering the string of successful film and television projects Gilroy has under his belt. Before the development of Andor, he wrote screenplays of major motion pictures such as Dolores Claiborne, the Bourne franchise, Nightcrawler, and Rouge One. He also was a consultant on House of Cards.

Gilroy pointed out that the old rules no longer apply to creators in the audiovisual medium, especially concerning the format and the duration of their film projects.

I don’t think there are any rules. I think it’s so frickin’ exciting that it doesn’t matter if you — two episodes, an episode and a half, five episodes, this, that, a play — it doesn’t matter! I don’t think there are any rules.”

Streaming companies like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video have changed the game for writers generating more opportunities for new voices and perspectives. The medium created space for anomalies like the critically acclaimed Andor, a tv-series that unpacks the horrors of fascism in the context of a space opera. No wonder Gilroy is enthusiastic about whatever comes next.

Other panelists at the event were Madeleine George (Only Murders in the Building), Antonio Campos (The Staircase), Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleisman Is In Trouble), and Daniel Goldfarb (Julia).

Andor is streaming on Disney Plus.