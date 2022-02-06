‘Andor’ star seemingly confirms season 2 of the ‘Star Wars’ show

In theory, there’s only a finite amount of time we can expect the various Star Wars shows released or announced so far to run for, given that we’ve yet to see a Disney Plus exclusive that takes place in the franchise’s modern timeline after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka exist between the original and sequel trilogies, The Acolyte is heading way back to the dying embers of the High Republic era, while Andor is the prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff that kicked off prior to A New Hope, where the entire main cast died before the lights came up.

That doesn’t mean the Mouse House and Lucasfilm won’t be able to squeeze another season or two out of Diego Luna’s title hero, though, and Stellan Skarsgård may have just let the cat out of the bag when discussing his upcoming schedule in an interview with Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter.

“We start with Dune 2 in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor. I do not know when they will start broadcasting it. It will take some time, so that it does not take too long between season one and season two.”

It’s ironic that Skarsgård might have been the one to reveal a second season of Andor, when he previously detailed the insane levels of secrecy that come with boarding a galaxy far, far away, but it wouldn’t be all that much of a surprise were the Rogue One favorite to get another run of episodic adventures.

Star Wars hasn’t made a single attempt to push the mythology forward in the wake of Episode IX, so more nostalgia-driven efforts that lean on the past were an inevitability, even if there’s a whole universe out there that’s barely been explored.